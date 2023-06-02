American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.43% of American Tower worth $419,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after buying an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,078 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,998,000 after acquiring an additional 497,927 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.03. The stock had a trading volume of 755,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,058. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.