American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.
American Superconductor Stock Up 14.3 %
AMSC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,927. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $179.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Institutional Trading of American Superconductor
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.