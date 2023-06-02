American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

American Superconductor Stock Up 14.3 %

AMSC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,927. American Superconductor has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $179.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

About American Superconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in American Superconductor by 54.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Superconductor by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at $83,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Superconductor by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Superconductor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

