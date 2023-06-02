American Financial Group Inc. Sells 425,523 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

American Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425,523 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TWO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 698,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.14%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 6,863 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $84,277.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,035 shares in the company, valued at $982,829.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 6,863 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $84,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,829.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

