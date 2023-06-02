American Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,443,000 Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

American Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443,000 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 11,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,435. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.