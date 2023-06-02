American Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,320 shares during the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group accounts for 3.0% of American Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,054,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 222,890 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,214,000 after buying an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $968.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBGI. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

