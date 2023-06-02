American Century Companies Inc. Sells 255,133 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 255,133 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $103,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hologic by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Hologic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Hologic by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 184,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 41,267 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Hologic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Mizuho raised their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

