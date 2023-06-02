American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.42% of Veeva Systems worth $105,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $198.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.26.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

