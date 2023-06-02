American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.38% of argenx worth $80,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $394.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.93. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $304.14 and a 52 week high of $423.99.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.67.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

