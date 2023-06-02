American Century Companies Inc. Has $89.30 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,973 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $89,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ADM opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

