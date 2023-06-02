American Century Companies Inc. Has $73.28 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,978 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.36% of Ares Management worth $73,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at $781,763,535.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,691,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,494,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,763,535.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,159,448 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,633 and sold 7,271,773 shares valued at $193,267,088. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ARES. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

