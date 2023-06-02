American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 72,735 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,075,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,735 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $77,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

MetLife Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

