American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 527,764 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527,764 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.14% of Commerce Bancshares worth $96,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,743,000 after buying an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,970,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,486,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,404,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $48.66 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

