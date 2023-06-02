American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. American Airlines Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.82.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 551.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,346 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

