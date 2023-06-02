Amar K. Goel Sells 1,309 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $22,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 559,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,790. The company has a market capitalization of $943.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.85. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.74 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.