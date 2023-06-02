Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.67. 12,576,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,647,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $126.43. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,457 shares valued at $30,739,529. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

