Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,932,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,767 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 7.8% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $703,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saban Cheryl increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,551,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,746,107. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $127.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 761,457 shares worth $30,739,529. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

