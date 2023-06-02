Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.67

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 313806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

