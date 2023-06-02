Aldebaran Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 33,565 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,565 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Barrick Gold accounts for 0.6% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,637,129 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $130,835,000 after buying an additional 428,559 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,790,264 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after purchasing an additional 197,510 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 467,256 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $1,738,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $17.17. 8,445,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,486,961. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 286.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.