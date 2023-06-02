Aldebaran Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,908 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.2% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,987,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,772,000 after buying an additional 226,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,622,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,189,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30. The stock has a market cap of $427.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.28.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

