Aldebaran Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 4.6% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after purchasing an additional 729,359 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after buying an additional 416,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.46. 9,550,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,419,545. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.