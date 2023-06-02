Aldebaran Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.9% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,947,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,481,000 after buying an additional 4,485,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,176,000 after buying an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $188,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 3.5 %

VZ traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 47,867,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,143,781. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

