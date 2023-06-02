Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $32.70

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $34.29. Alcoa shares last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 1,649,445 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.
Alcoa Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.45.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $230,000.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alcoa (AA)
- High-Quality, High-Yield Hormel Looks Tasty at These Levels
- Renewed Analyst Sentiment for CBRE Group Stock: Buy the Dip?
- Broadcom Stock Pulls into the Buy Zone: Analysts Raise Targets
- Can Presto Automation Bring AI to the Drive-Thru?
- Dell Tops Q1 Estimates but Fails to Deliver on Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.