Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $32.70

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $34.29. Alcoa shares last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 1,649,445 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $230,000.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.