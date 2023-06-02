Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $53,050.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $112.16 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.84.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 340,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $552,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.12.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

