Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $273.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

