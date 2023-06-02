Agora (NASDAQ:API) Issues Earnings Results

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $36.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 69.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Agora Stock Performance

API traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 450,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. Agora has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Get Agora alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agora by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,170 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at $5,471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agora by 88.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 522,904 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agora by 330.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 492,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Agora by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 361,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.