AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Trading 2.3% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59. 36,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 26,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

