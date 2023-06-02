AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Trading Down 2.7%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 1,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
AGL Energy Stock Up 2.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.
About AGL Energy
AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following business segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGL Energy (AGLXY)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.