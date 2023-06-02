AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shares Up 0.3%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.81. 234,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 472,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $372.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 320,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Company Profile

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

