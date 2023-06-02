AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.12

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.12 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.26 ($0.19), with a volume of 10504631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.86 ($0.21).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on shares of AFC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.23 million, a P/E ratio of -763.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100 ($21,131.98). Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

