Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $56.80.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
