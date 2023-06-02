Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $56.80.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.