Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Trading 60% Higher

Shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) traded up 60% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 402,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 120,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 40.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88.

Get Aequus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aequus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,569.60% and a negative net margin of 232.65%. The company had revenue of C$0.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.