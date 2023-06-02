Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,277 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of ThredUp worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDUP stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $226.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.77. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 62.08% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 37,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $113,160.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 37,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $113,160.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 28,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $84,650.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,556.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,950 and have sold 86,710 shares valued at $260,715. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

