Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sportradar Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 304.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRAD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

