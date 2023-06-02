Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $306,000 Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Capri Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.