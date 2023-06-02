Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $282,000 Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 57.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 207,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,260,925. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.87. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.99.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.