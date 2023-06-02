Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

