Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $180,000 Investment in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Life Time Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.74. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $510.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.08 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

