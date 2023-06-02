Advisory Research Inc. Invests $332,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

DE stock opened at $352.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

