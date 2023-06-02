Advisory Research Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 318,635 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,836,262.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 66,667 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $2,003,343.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,813.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 318,635 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,836,262.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,559,039 shares of company stock worth $40,094,939. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $34.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

