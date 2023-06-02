Advisory Research Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,002,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,811.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 66,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 64,322 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 7,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $216.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.23. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

