Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Buys $42,172.40 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts purchased 22,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $42,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,829.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $602.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.43. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

