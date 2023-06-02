Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells $97,980.00 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.98, for a total value of $97,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.47. 60,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $102.15.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after buying an additional 623,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 356.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 464,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,564,000 after acquiring an additional 180,232 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Recommended Stories

