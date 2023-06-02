Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells $97,980.00 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.98, for a total value of $97,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance
Shares of AEIS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.47. 60,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $102.15.
Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.
Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.
