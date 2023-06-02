Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,802,000 after acquiring an additional 381,686 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,458,000 after purchasing an additional 367,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,739.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 342,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,612,000 after purchasing an additional 335,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

