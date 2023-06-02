Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.
AAP traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.
