Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $112.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.26.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.43.
Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories
In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 46.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 35.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $78,415,000 after purchasing an additional 203,787 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
