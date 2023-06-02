Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $112.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.43.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 46.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 35.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $78,415,000 after purchasing an additional 203,787 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

