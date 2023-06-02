738 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 738 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of -209.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.70. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $218.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

