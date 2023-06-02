6,390 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.59. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.