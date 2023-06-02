5,798 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.