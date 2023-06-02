49,585 Shares in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,512,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $1,030,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 27,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONLN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,717. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08.

About ProShares Online Retail ETF

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

