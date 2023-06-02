433 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,795,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,982,000 after purchasing an additional 288,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %
ORCL traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.98.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.
About Oracle
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
