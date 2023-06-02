433 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,795,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,982,000 after purchasing an additional 288,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after purchasing an additional 434,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

ORCL traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.98.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.