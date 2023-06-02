42 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,023.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total value of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,852 shares of company stock worth $13,568,313. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $755.62. The company had a trading volume of 154,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,101. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $715.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $699.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $762.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

